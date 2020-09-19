Army Selection Board begins process for grant of permanent commission to women officers

New Delhi, September 19, 2020

The Special No 5 Selection Board constituted to screen Women Officers for grant of Permanent Commission in Indian Army commenced its proceedings at Army Headquarters on September 14.

The board is headed by a Senior General Officer and includes a woman officer of the rank of Brigadier. Women officers have been permitted to witness the proceedings as observers to add transparency to the process, a press release from the Ministry of Defence said.

Women officers who qualify in the screening process will be granted permanent commission subject to being in the minimum acceptable medical category, the release added.

NNN