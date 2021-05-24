Armed Forces prepare to mitigate impact of Cyclone Yaas

New Delhi, May 24, 2021

The Indian Armed Forces have commenced preparations to mitigate the impact of Cyclone Yaas, which is expected to hit the Odisha-West Bengal coasts on May 26.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has airlifted 950 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel and 70 tonnes of load from Jamnagar, Varanasi, Patna and Arakonnam to Kolkata, Bhubaneswar and Port Blair in 15 transport aircraft, as on May 23.

As many as 16 transport aircraft and 26 helicopters are on standby for immediate deployment, an official press release said.

The Indian Navy, fresh from Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) and rescue operations on the Western Coast, which was hit by Cyclone Tauktae on May 17, has moved 10 HADR pallets to Bhubaneswar and Kolkata, while five HADR pallets are ready at Port Blair.

Eight ships of Eastern Naval Command and Andaman and Nicobar Command have been embarked with HADR Bricks to provide succour to the people likely to be impacted. Four diving and 10 flood relief columns have been pre-positioned at Kolkata, Bhubaneswar and Chilika for rendering assistance to civil administration at short notice.

Seven flood relief teams and two diving teams are ready at different locations in Andaman and Nicobar Islands to deal with any eventuality.

In addition, Naval aircraft and helicopters in Vishakhapatnam and Port Blair are on operational readiness to undertake search and rescue missions.

The release said eight flood relief columns and three Engineer Task Forces of the Indian Army are ready for immediate deployment on requisition by the civil administration.

"The Armed Forces are in constant touch with the civil administration of the affected states. Armed Forces teams are aware of the need to keep the road and rail links open to ensure uninterrupted supply of life saving oxygen and drugs required for treatment at COVID-19 hospitals. The Armed Forces remain ready to mitigate the impact of the impending cyclone, save lives and provide succour to the fellow citizens," the release said.

Meanwhile, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has also mobilised its assets in view of the impending cyclone.

All the ashore, afloat and aviation units are on high alert and ICG ships and aircraft have been deployed in Bay of Bengal and Andaman sea, a press release said.

ICG Remote Operating Stations are relaying weather alert messages in local languages on MMB radio for the seafarers and fishermen. Navtex warnings are being issued regularly and International Safety Net (ISN) has been activated to alert the vessels in/transiting through the area.

Ships at anchorage have also been advised to take shelter and Single Point Mooring (SPM) operators for necessary safety measures.

The ICG deployed 16 ships and three aircraft per day on an average across the deep waters of Bay of Bengal as well as off the coast of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal and Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

In addition, 31 Coast Guard Disaster Relief Teams (DRTs) with inflatable boats, lifebuoys and lifejackets are on standby. Medical teams and ambulances have also been kept standby for swift mobilisation.

With these preventive measures, ICG has ensured safe return of 254 boats which were out at sea and alerted various merchant vessels in transit and 77 vessels at anchorage till date.

Port authorities, oil rig operators, shipping, fisheries authorities and fishermen associations have also been informed about the impending cyclone for undertaking pre-emptive measures to avoid any damage, the release said.

"The ICG has mobilised its assets while continuing with the ongoing search and rescue operations on Western seaboard in the aftermath of Cyclone Tauktae, the release added.

