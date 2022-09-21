Apart from relief assistance, PM CARES to focus on mitigation steps and capacity building

New Delhi, September 21, 2022

The Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES) will work with a larger perspective of responding to emergency and distress situations not only through relief assistance but also in taking mitigation measures and capacity building.

This was discussed at a meeting of the Board of Trustees of the PM CARES Fund chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday. A presentation was made on the various initiatives undertaken with the help of the PM CARES Fund, including the PM CARES for Children that is supporting 4345 children.

PM CARES was set up as a public charitable trust, keeping in mind the need for having a dedicated fund with the primary objective of dealing with any kind of emergency or distress situation, like that posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, and to provide relief to the affected.

The Trustees appreciated the role played by the fund at a crucial time for the country. Modi thanked the people for contributing wholeheartedly to PM CARES Fund.

The Prime Minister welcomed the Trustees for becoming an integral part of the PM CARES Fund. The meeting was attended by the Trustees comprising the Union Home Minister and the Finance Minister as well as the newly nominated trustees.

The new trustees are former Supreme Court Judge Justice K T Thomas, former Deputy Speaker Kariya Munda and Tata Sons Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata.

The Trust decided to nominate eminent persons for the constitution of the Advisory Board to PM CARES Fund. They are Rajiv Mehrishi, former Comptroller and Auditor General of India, Sudha Murthy, former Chairperson, Infosys Foundation, Anand Shah, co-founder of Teach for India and former CEO of Indicorps and Piramal Foundation.

The Prime Minister said the participation of the new Trustees and Advisors would provide wider perspectives to the functioning of the PM CARES Fund. Their vast experience of public life would impart further vigour in making the fund more responsive to various public needs, he added.

