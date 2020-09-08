Another Kannada actress in police net, taken to HQ for questioning

Bengaluru, September 8, 2020

In a high -profile drug racket case allegedly involving Kannada movie stars and others, the Bengaluru Police City Crime Branch (CCB) has taken actress Sanjjanaa Galrani into custody and taken her to Police Headquarters for questioning.

Based on information gathered in the last four days by CCB officials after the arrest of nearly half a dozen persons, including Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi, Galrani's house situated in the upmarket Indirangar locality in Bengaluru East was raided early Tuesday morning.

As part of its ongoing war against drug menace in the state, the CCB had conducted raids and launched investigations to unearth the drug mafia's links with the regional movie industry, also known as Sandalwood.

Galrani acted in Kannada movie "Ganda-Hendathi", a remake of the Emran Hashmi and Mallika Sherawat starrer "Murder", a crime thriller.

This is the second high-profile arrest after Ragini Dwivedi, who has been arrested for her alleged role in drug trafficking during high-end parties organised in Bengaluru.

In a statement, Joint Police Commissioner (Crime) Sandeep Patil sadi: "After obtaining a warrant from a court, a search is being conducted at Sanjjanaa Galrani's house regarding her alleged role in a drug case."

Sandalwood's alleged links with the drug mafia started tumbling out after Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut alleged such links of a section of Bollywood biggies.

Joining the debate, noted Kannada filmmaker Indrajit Lankesh, who was the first to launch Bollywood star Deepika Padukone, had alleged that the drug mafia had gained roots in Sandalwood and that he had shared information with Joint Police Commissioner (Crime) Sandeep Patil last week.

Soon after, raids were conducted on Dwivedi and those close to her four days ago and she was taken in police custody.

According to sources, Indrajit has allegedly given 15-20 names of Sandalwood stars, musicians, and technicians into drugs and frequenting high-end parties in the city.

According to the City Police, the CCB had arrested Niyaz Ahamed, a native of Kerala, on Monday in a drug-related case involving Ragini Dwivedi.

IANS