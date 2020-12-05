Another Bengal minister expresses discontent over party functioning

Kolkata, December 5, 2020

After Trinamool Congress heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari, another West Bengal minister on Saturday expressed discontent over the party's functioning and said that corrupt elements are in the forefront of political activities.

"You will enjoy prominence if you can be a yes man. You will get a higher score in the party. I cannot do that. As a result, my score is low. I cannot describe a good as bad and a bad as good," state Forest Affairs Minister Rajib Banerjee said at an event organised here.

He said that people who sit in air-conditioned rooms are now enjoying leadership positions in the party.

"I am saying this as a member of the state cabinet and the Trinamool Congress. I'm still a minister and a party member. In future, if I have to say anything in the party, I shall definitely do so. But I don't think I should discuss that now with the mediapersons," the minister said.

A Trinamool Congress legislator from Howrah's Domjur constituency, Banerjee said that the issue of grievances among party leaders should be taken seriously. He also admitted that if Adhikari defects the party, it would be a huge loss for the Trinamool.

Earlier in July this year, Banerjee had also raised his voice against the alleged corruption in the ruling formation. "Catching the small fish will not help if corruption has to be rooted out from the party. The big fish also have to be nabbed," he had said.

Reacting to Banerjee's controversial statement, state Urban Development and Municipal Affairs Minister Firhad Hakim said: "Rajib is a good man. He is our minister and he is like my brother. He is doing a good job."

However, Panchayat Affairs Minister Subrata Mukherjee said that such anti-party statements are absolutely "uncalled for".

BJP's all-India Vice President Mukul Roy said: "Rajib is a good minister. He is doing great work. Whatever he said it is a general feeling of Trinamool Congress workers who have been working for the party from the very beginning."

IANS