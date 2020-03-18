Another 195 stranded Indians in Iran brought back

New Delhi, March 18, 2020

A total of 195 stranded Indians from coronavirus-hit Iran arrived in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer by a special plane on Wednesday evening.

The passengers were screened at the airport and shifted to the Indian Army quarantine facility at Jaisalmer Military Station.

Indian Army chief General M. M. Naravane was also on a two-day visit to the Jaisalmer Military Station from March 17 to ensure that all the emergency facilities are available at the quarantine base.

With the arrival of this batch of evacuees, the total number of quarantined people housed at Jaisalmer Military Station quarantine base rose to 484.

Along with the Indian Army chief, Lieutenant General C. P. Mohanty, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Command reviewed the quarantine base that has a capacity of 1,000 persons.

The Indian Army has confirmed that all the quarantined persons are stable and are making full use of the facilities.

Women and men have been kept in different barracks as per their age groups.

A dedicated team of medical staff has been placed at the Centre to monitor the residents.

All rooms have been provided with TVs and provision for indoor and outdoor sports has also been made for their recreation.

The Centre has been totally isolated and troops have been deployed round the clock for its security.

The Indian Army Chief lauded the efforts put in by the Southern Command and specifically the Konark Corps for helping the Civil Administration in taking care of the evacuated Indian nationals.

IANS