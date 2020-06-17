Annular solar eclipse on June 21 to be visible in parts of north India

New Delhi, June 17, 2020

The annular solar eclipse occurring on June 21 will be visible in the morning from some places within a narrow corridor in Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttarakhand and be seen as a partial solar eclipse from the rest of the country.

Among prominent places within this narrow annularity path are Dehradun, Kurukshetra, Chamoli, Joshimath, Sirsa and Suratgarh, an official press release said.

In India, the obscuration of the Sun by the Moon at the time of the greatest phase of the annular eclipse will be nearly 98.6%.

Obscuration of the Sun by the Moon at the time of greatest phase of the partial eclipse will be around 94% in Delhi, 80% in Guwahati, 78% in Patna, 75% in Silchar, 66% in Kolkata, 62% in Mumbai, 37% in Bangalore, 34% in Chennai and 28% in Port Blair, the release said.

Considering the Earth as a whole, the partial phase of the eclipse will begin at 9 h 16 m IST. The annular phase will begin at 10 h 19 m IST. The annular phase will end at 14 h 02 m IST. The partial phase will end at 15h 04 m IST.

The annular path passes through Congo, Sudan, Ethiopia, Yemen, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Pakistan, northern parts of India and China. The Moon's penumbral shadow produces a partial eclipse, visible in the region covering Africa (except W. and S. parts) S. E. Europe, Asia (except N. and E. Russia) and northern parts of Australia.

A solar eclipse occurs on a new moon day when the Moon comes in between the Earth and the Sun and when all the three objects are aligned. An annular solar eclipse will occur when the angular diameter of the Moon falls short of that of the Sun so that it cannot cover up the latter completely. As a result, a ring of the Sun’s disk remains visible around the Moon.

The release said that the eclipsed Sun should not be viewed with the naked eye, even for a very short time. It will cause permanent damage of the eyes leading to blindness even when the moon covers most portion of the Sun.

The safe technique to observe the solar eclipse is either by using a proper filter like aluminized Mylar, black polymer, welding glass of shade number 14 or by making a projection of Sun’s image on a whiteboard by telescope, the release added.

