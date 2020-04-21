Angry commuters stuck en route as Delhi-Ghaziabad border sealed

Ghaziabad, April 21, 2020

With authorities ordering a ban on to and fro movement on the Delhi-Ghaziabad border, a large number of daily commuters got stuck at the inter-state checkpoint at the Ghazipur border on the National Highway-9 on Tuesday morning.

The commuters, angry over the sudden ban, could be seen arguing with policemen manning the barricades on the route. There were queues of vehicles stuck on both sides of the border.

The orders to seal the Ghaziabad borders were issued by District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey on Monday, but many people were unaware of the directive.

Even people with valid passes were allegedly not allowed to move across the inter-state border as police questioned them. People were angry as to why the decision was taken in a hurry and why adequate public awareness on the issue was not undertaken before its implementation.

Even media persons holding valid passes were stopped at the inter-state border on the pretext that the ban was for all persons. Later, some of them were allowed to proceed after a lot of effort.

The ban on the Ghaziabad-Delhi border was imposed after a report from health authorities said that the six coronavirus positive cases reported in the district had come from Delhi.

Except for essential items and emergency cases, a ban was thus imposed on inter-state movement.

