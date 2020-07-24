Andhra Pradesh reports 49 COVID deaths, new high of 8,147 cases

Amaravati, July 24, 2020

Andhra Pradesh today reported 49 more deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19) and a new high of 8,147 fresh cases of infection, the most in a single day in the state and all other South Indian states.

The previous high of new cases in a single day -- 7,998 -- was reported yesterday (July 23).

Among the other South Indian states, Tamil Nadu reported 6,785 new cases today, Karnataka 5,007, Telangana 1,640 and Kerala 885.

The positive cases were detected from a sample size of 48,114 tests. Friday's tests also included 22,989 rapid antigen tests. Andhra Pradesh stands out among the states with the highest number of tests conducted, with a total of 15,41,993.

With the latest numbers, the total number of positive COVID cases in the state has gone up to 80,858 while the death toll has reached 933.

East Godavari toppped the districts with 1,029 new cases -- the only one to cross into four-figures. It was followed by Anantapur with 984, Kurnool with 914, Visakhapatnam 898, West Godavari 807, Guntur 703 and Chittoor 630.

The highest number of deaths in a single day in the state -- 61 -- was reported yesterday (July 23).

Of the 49 deaths reported today, East Godavari topped the list with 11, while Krishna, Kurnool and Srikakulam followed with nine, eight and seven deaths, respectively. West Godavari reported five deaths, while Guntur and Visakhapatnam reported three deaths each. At the bottom of the list, Chittoor, Prakasam and Vizianagaram figured with one death each.

In all, 2,380 persons were discharged from the hospitals and COVID treatment centres. As on date, there are 39,990 active cases in the state, while 39,935 persons have been declared as cured.

(With inputs from IANS)

NNN