Andhra Pradesh records new highs of 56 COVID deaths, 5,041 new cases

Amaravati, July 19, 2020

Andhra Pradesh today reported new highs of 56 deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19) and 5,041 new cases of infection in the past 24 hours, official sources said here today.

With these, the death toll in the stae has risen to 642 and the tally of coronavirus cases has gone up to 49,650 so far, an official bulletin said.

All the 13 districts in the state reported new cases in triple figures today, with East Godavari recording the highest number of 647, followed by 637 cases in Anantapur, 535 in Srikakulam, 440 in Chittoor, 397 in Krishna and 393 in West Godavari.

Other districts that reported high numbers of COVID cases over the previous 24 hours include Nellore with 391 cases, Guntur with 354 cases and Visakhapatnam with 266 cases. Vizianagaram with 241 cases, Kadapa with 226 cases, Prakasam with 150 cases and Vizianagaram with 118 cases were the low incidence districts over the previous 24 hours.

East Godavari recorded the day's high of 10 deaths, while eight deaths were reported from Srikakulam and seven each were reported from Kurnool, Visakhapatnam and Krishna districts. Similarly four deaths were reported from Prakasam district and three deaths each were reported from Anantapur, Kadapa and Vizianagaram districts. At the bottom of the list, Guntur and Chittoor districts reported two deaths each.

Over the past 24 hours, 1,106 persons were discharged from hospitals and COVID treatment centres. There are 26,118 active cases while 22,890 persons have been declared as cured and discharged in Andhra Pradesh.

On the brighter side, not a single positive case was detected among returnees from other states to Andhra Pradesh today.

Till date, 2,461 cases have been identified as COVID- positive among persons who returned from other states. The active cases tally in this category currently stands at 290, while 2,171 persons have been declared as recovered till Sunday.

Similarly, there were no new cases detected among overseas returnees. The cumulative tally of COVID patients in this category stands at 434, while 390 persons have been discharged after getting cured. As of Sunday, 44 patients are receiving treatment for COVID infection in the state.

