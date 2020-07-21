Andhra Pradesh records new high of 62 COVID deaths

Amaravati, July 21, 2020

Andhra Pradesh today reported a new high of 62 coronavirus (COVID-19) deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the toll in the state so far to 758.

As many as 4,944 fresh cases of infection were reported during this period, raising the total so far to 58,668, an official bulletin said.

The bulletin said 1,232 people were discharged from hospitals today, taking the total number of those who have recovered to 25,574, which means the number of active cases as on today was 32,336.

Out of the 62 deaths reported today, 10 were in East Godavari district, nine in Visakhapatnam, eight in Chittoor, seven in Srikakulam and six each in Anantapur and West Godavari.

Five deaths each were reported in Guntur and Prakasam districts, while four were reported from Kurnool district and one each in Kadapa and Vizianagaram.

As far as fresh cases of infection are concerned, West Godavari topped the list with 623 cases, followed by 577 in Guntur, 560 in Chittoor, 524 in East Godavari, 515 in Kurnool, 458 in Kurnool, 424 in Krishna and 322 in Kadapa.

Visakhapatnam reported 230 cases, Vizianagaram 210, Nellore 197, Prakasam 171, and Srikakulam 133 cases.

