Andhra Pradesh: Kakinada corporator mowed down with car by friend

Kakinada, February 12, 2021

In a gruesome incident, a 47-year-old corporator was mowed down with a car by his own friend at Kakinada city in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh, the police said on Friday.

The corporator was earlier associated with the YSR Congress Party and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

Kampara Ramesh, corporator of Ward No. 9 in Kakinada, was knocked down dead by his friend Chinna over some financial disputes in the early hours of Friday.

Ramesh was also the son-in-law of Jana Sena leader Pantham Nanaji.

"On Thursday, Ramesh invited his friend Chinna to join him in a party at another friend's place at Gangarajunagar. Just when they were about to leave the venue, the duo got engaged in a verbal spat," East Godavari's Superintendent of Police (DSP) Adnan Nayeem Asmi told IANS.

Chinna and Ramesh first got into fisticuffs following an argument in front of Surya car wash centre by the Sarpavaram, beach road in the town at Gangarajunagar junction near Valasapakala.

"In the CCTV footage that we have retrieved, both of them were seen hitting each other triggered by an altercation," he said.

Chinna drove his Honda City car hitting Ramesh, who had tried to stop him.

Chinna then reversed his vehicle and mowed down Ramesh, who fell on the ground. Two persons who were near to the spot came to the rescue of Ramesh lying on the road.

One of those persons, wearing a pair of shorts and a red t-shirt tried to persuade Chinna from crushing Ramesh for the third time but failed.

Chinna again mowed down Ramesh for the third time, and that resulted in his death.

"All of them were in an inebriated state. So he (Chinna) has mowed him down under the car, which has resulted in the death," said the SP.

After escaping from the spot in his car, Chinna went to his home and fled in a sports utility vehicle along with his brother and wife.

Asmi said Chinna's brother was also seen in the brawl and was a part of it, even as police teams are on the lookout for them.

He added that the autopsy has been completed and a case has been registered under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.

IANS