Andhra CM visits patients of mysterious illness in Eluru hospital

Eluru (Andhra Pradesh), December 7, 2020

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy visited the Eluru government hospital on Monday and met the patients who contracted a mysterious illness.

Reddy met almost all the patients admitted in the hospital and their caregivers.

He sat by their bedside and asked them about their health. He also asked them about the treatment they were receiving.

Many patients narrated the symptoms they went through when they fell sick with the mysterious illness that started striking some pockets of West Godavari district's headquarters on Saturday.

The Chief Minister assured the patients that the government will stand by them.

Following his visit to the hospital, Reddy is expected to attend a meeting with officials to discuss the development.

Nearly 300 people were reported to be affected by this mysterious illness.

IANS