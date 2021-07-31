INS Airawat rescues fishing vessel off Carnicobar island

New Delhi, July 31, 2021

Indian Naval Ship (INS) Airavat last night came to the rescue of fishing vessel, Salteth Matha II, which had been drifting off Carnicobar island, in the Andaman & Nicobar Islands, since Thursday morning.

A press release from the Ministry of Defence said INS Airavat received a distress call from the fishing vessel around 2300 hours yesterday.

Airavat was transiting through the area whilst on her return leg from Jakarta, Indonesia post successful delivery of COVID 19 relief material as part of Ops Samudra Setu II. She immediately proceeded towards the fishing vessel at maximum speed to render assistance, the release said.

The Port Blair-based fishing boat, which is of 20 metres in length and had seven crew on board, had been drifting off Carnicobar requesting for assistance on MMB channel 16 due to major defect in gear box since early morning of July 29.

"Gusting winds more than 25 knots, swell upto 3.5 metres and intermittent rains because of active South West monsoon in the region made connecting up the towing arrangements an extremely difficult task. INS Airavat is presently towing the fishing vessel to the nearest harbour for further assistance," the release added.

