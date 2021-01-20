Amit Shah to chair 69th Plenary Session of North Eastern Council

New Delhi, January 20, 2021

The 69th Plenary Session of theNorth Eastern Council (NEC) will be held in Shillong, Meghalaya on January 23-24 under the chairmanship of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The meeting will be attended by Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) & Vice Chairman, NEC, Jitender Singh and members of NEC consisting of the Governors and Chief Ministers of the eight North-Eastern states and other members.

Senior officials from the States and key Ministries of the Government of India are also expected to be present on the occasion.

Jitender Singh held a meeting with senior officers of the Ministry and NEC here to review the preparedness and modalities for the 69th Plenary Session.

The two-day session will have presentations from the Ministry of DoNER, the NEC, the State Governments as well as selected Central Ministries on various developmental initiatives and plans for the North East Region, an official press release said.

The plenary is expected to deliberate on the progress of ongoing projects, confirmation of the proceedings of the 68th Plenary meeting outlays by Central Ministries in the North Eastern Region and plans for the period beyond March 2021 during the term of the 15th Finance Commission, the release added.

NNN