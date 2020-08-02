Amit Shah tests positive for COVID-19, hospitalised

- Home
New Delhi, August 2, 2020
Union Home Minister Amit Shah today said he had tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) and had been hospitalised.
Shah said on micro-blogging site Twitter that he had taken a test for COVID-19 after he had experienced preliminary symptoms of the disease.
He said the test had turned out to be positive and, though his health is good, he was being being hospitalised on doctors' advice.
The Home Minister requested all those who had been in touch with him in the past few days should isolate themselves and get themselves tested for coronavirus.
