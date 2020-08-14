Amit Shah tests negative for COVID-19, to remain in home isolation

New Delhi, August 14, 2020

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Gurugram after testing positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) on August 2, said today that he had tested negative for the virus but would remain in home isolation for some more days.

"I thank God and, at this time, express my heartfelt gratitude to all those who have wished well for me and my family during this period. I will stay in home isolation for a few more days on the advice of doctors," Shah said on micro-blogging site Twitter.

He also thanked the doctors and paramedical staff of Medanta Hospital in Gurugram where he was admitted for treatment.

On August 2, Shah had taken to Twitter to reveal that he had tested positive for the virus and that he had been hospitalised.

He had said at that time that he had taken a test for COVID-19 after he had experienced preliminary symptoms of the disease.

He had said that the test had turned out to be positive and, though his health was good, he was being being hospitalised on doctors' advice.

The Home Minister had requested all those who had been in touch with him in the previous few days to isolate themselves and get tested for the coronavirus.

NNN