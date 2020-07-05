Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh visit 1000-bed Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel COVID-19 Hospital in Delhi

New Delhi, July 5, 2020

Union Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today visited the 1000-bed Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel COVID-19 Hospital in Delhi Cantonment, which also has 250 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds.

Shah said the hospital, developed in a record time of 12 days by DRDO, the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the Armed Forces and Tata Sons, reflected the commitment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government for the welfare of the people.

He said the hospital was set up in furtherance of the spirit of welfare of people and defeating COVID-19 and curing and saving as many lives as possible.

Shah said the Prime Minister was fully committed to helping the people of Delhi in these challenging times and the COVID hospital highlighted this resolve.

“I thank DRDO, Tatas and our Armed Forces Medical personnel who have risen to the occasion and helped tackle the emergency," he said.

Union Health Minister Harshvardhan, Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and DRDO Chairman G. Satheesh Reddy were also present.

An official press release said that Shah has held a series of meetings since June 14 to review COVID-19 management and ways to tackle it in Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR).

On the directions of Shah, a number of important decisions wre taken like reducing COVID treatment rates to one-third in Delhi’s private hospitals, providing 20,000 additional beds, increasing testing by using Rapid Antigen Kits, re-demarcation of containment zones, contact tracing of infected persons with the help of Arogya Setu and Ithas App and providing COVID telemedicine to the patients by expert doctors of AIIMS.

Delhi is currently experiencing a surge in the number of COVID-19 infections with an increasing number of patients requiring medical care. An urgent need to augment the existing hospital beds capacity of Delhi for the COVID-19 patients was discussed between the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Defence on the modalities of deploying a 1000-bed hospital in a span of less than 14 days. DRDO was asked to establish the hospital.

The release said DRDO undertook the design, development and operationalisation of the facility on a war footing. With the permission from the Indian Air Force, land situated near the New Delhi Domestic Terminal T1 was identified and construction work by DRDO commenced on June 23 at the site on Ulan Bator road, adjacent to CGDA Hqrs.

The hospital will be operated by a medical team of doctors, nurses and support staff from the Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) while the facility will be maintained by DRDO. Additionally, for the mental well-being of patients, the hospital has a dedicated DRDO-managed psychological counselling centre. COVID-19 patients referred by the District Administration will be admitted and treated free of cost at this facility. Critical cases will be referred to AIIMS.

The project has been funded with major contribution of Tata Sons. Other contributors are BEL, BDL, AMPL, Sri Venkateswara Engineers, Brahmos Pvt Ltd, Bharat Forge and the DRDO employees voluntarily contributing one day salary.

The centrally air-conditioned medical facility is spread over 25,000 sq m and is equipped with 250 ICU beds. Each ICU bed is equipped with monitoring equipment and ventilator. The infrastructure is built with negative internal pressure gradient for safe contagion containment. The facility has been engineered using rapid fabrication technique based on octanorm modules.

The hospital consists of separate Reception cum Patient Admission Block, Medical Block with Pharmacy and Laboratory, Duty Doctors and Nurses Accommodation and four modular Patient Blocks, each consisting of 250 beds. The corridor network has been designed to keep the patient’s movement separate from the doctors and staff movement. Sanitation facilities and toilets are situated between the blocks for easy access to patients and facility personnel.

The Patient Blocks are self-sufficient with facilities for patients and medical care staff. Patient facilities include Oxygen Supply to each bed, X-Ray, ECG, Haematological test facilities, Ventilators, Covid Test Lab, Wheel Chairs, Stretchers and other medical equipment. DRDO developed COVID-19 technologies productionised by the industry in the last three months such as Ventilators, Decontamination Tunnels, PPEs, N95 Masks, Contact-Free Sanitiser Dispensers, Sanitisation Chambers and Medical Robots Trolleys will be utilised at the facility.

The facility will be secured with security staff, CCTV surveillance and access control systems. The hospital is equipped with an integrated fire safety and control system. Environmental, Safety and Waste Disposal Processes have been built into the design of operations. A large parking area has been designated for Staff, Public, Ambulances and Firefighting services.

With the commissioning of this hospital today, there will be an 11% additional beds in Delhi to help overcome the current critical situation.

