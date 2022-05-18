Amit Shah holds review meeting on security situation in Jammu & Kashmir

New Delhi, May 18, 2022

Union Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah on Tuesday directed security forces and the police to conduct coordinated counter-terrorism operations pro-actively in Jammu & Kashmir.

At a review meeting here on the security situation in the Union Territory, Shah said that, to fulfill Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a prosperous and peaceful Jammu & Kashmir, security forces should ensure zero cross-border infiltration to wipe out terrorism.

The meeting was attended by the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir Manoj Sinha, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, the Chief of Army Staff, senior officials of the Government of India and the Jammu and Kashmir administration.

