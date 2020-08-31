Amit Shah discharged from AIIMS after post-coronavirus treatment

- Home
New Delhi, August 31, 2020
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was admitted in the All India Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here for post-coronavirus care two weeks ago, was discharged on Monday, officials said.
On Saturday, AIIMS had issued a health bulletin stating that Shah had recovered and will be discharged in a short time.
On August 2, the 55-year-old leader had tweeted that he had tested positive for the virus after initial symptoms of the disease. He had said that he was fine but was getting admitted to a hospital on the advice of doctors.
The Union Minister was discharged from Medanta Hospital in Gurugram on August 14 after testing negative for COVID-19.
Four days later, Shah was admitted to AIIMS for post-coronavirus treatment after he complained of fatigue and bodyache.
IANS