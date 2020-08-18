Amit Shah admitted to AIIMS for post-COVID care

New Delhi, August 18, 2020

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here after complaining of fatigue and body aches for the last three-four days, the hospital said here today.

"He has tested negative for COVID-19," a press release from AIIMS said.

"He has been admitted to AIIMS for post-COVID care. He is comfortable and is continuing his work from hospital," the release added.

Shah had earlier been admitted to the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram on August 2 after testing positive for the coronavirus and had been discharged on August 14 after testing negative for the virus. He had said on that day that he would remain in home isolation for some days on the advice of doctors.

