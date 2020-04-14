All passenger trains cancelled till May 3 in view of COVID-19 lockdown extension

New Delhi, April 14, 2020

The Indian Railways today said that all passenger train services will remain cancelled till May 3 in view of the Government's decision to extend till that date the lockdown imposed on March 25 to contain the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had, in an address to the nation this morning, announced that the lockdown, originally imposed for 21 days ending today, would continue till May 3 because the country could not afford to drop its guard at this stage in the fight against the outbreak.

An official press release from the Ministry of Railways said the decision on cancellation of train services included all premium trains, mail/express trains, passenger trains, suburban trains, Kolkata Metro Rail, Konkan Railways and so on.

To ensure the essential supplies in various parts of the country, movement of goods and parcel trains will continue, it said.

No booking of any type of tickets, including e-tickets shall be done till further advice. However, the facility of online cancellation will remain functional for ticket bookings, the release said.

All counters for ticket booking for UTS and PRS will remain closed till further orders.

Full refund will be given for tickets for the bookings made for the trains cancelled, it said.

Full refund will also be given for those cancelling the advance bookings of tickets for trains not yet cancelled.

As far as trains cancelled up to May 3 are concerned, the refunds would be automatically remitted by the Railways online to the customers while those who have booked across the counters, refund can be taken upto July 31, 2020.

