All India Kisan Coordination Committee mets Tomar, voices support for Farm Acts

New Delhi, December 15, 2020

Office-bearers from different States representing the All India Kisan Coordination Committee (AIKCC) met Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar here on Monday and submitted a memorandum in favour of the Farm Acts.

The meeting took place at a time when hundreds of farmers from Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and other states have been protesting since November 26 at different points on Delhi's borders against the three Central farm laws enacted by Parliament in September.

According to an official press release, the AIKCC representatives from Telangana, Maharashtra, Haryana, Tamil Nadu and Bihar told Tomar that they were convinced that the recent Farm Acts would benefit of farmers across India and will save them from the clutches of the middlemen.

They felt that the laws would ensure freedom of choice to farmers in the sale and purchase of agri-produce and allow barrier-free trade and commerce outside premises of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committees.

Giving farmers the right to enter into agreements with the buyer would enable prior price determination and transfer the risk of market unpredictability from the farmer to the sponsor, they said.

These farm reforms, they felt, would also enable farmers to access modern technology, better seeds and other inputs, besides attracting private investment into the agriculture sector.

The representatives said more than 7,000 NGOs work under the umbrella of the All India Kisan Coordination Committee and their members will rise to support the recently enacted Farm Acts.

"They expressed their gratitude to the Union Government for enacting these Farm Acts and urged not to give in to the demands of the agitators for a rollback. They also appealed that the Government should continue to educate the people about the benefit of these laws through advertisements and training programmes.

"Tomar clarified that the intention and policy of the government were clear and farmers were already benefiting from the pro-farmer reforms which will help in increasing their income. The Government was always ready to engage in dialogue," he added.

NNN