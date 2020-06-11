All hospitals, empanelled under CGHS, to provide treatment facilities to its beneficiaries

New Delhi, June 11, 2020

The Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) has said that all CGHS-empanelled hospitals, which are notified as COVID hospitals by State Governments, shall provide teatment facilities to CGHS benefiaries as per its norms for all COVID-related treatments.

The order in this regard was issued after the Ministry reviewed the representations received from CGHS beneficiaries regarding the difficulties in availing of treatment facilities at private hospitals and diagnostic centres empanelled under CGHS.

The order also said that all the CGHS empanelled hospitals, which are not notified as COVID Hospitals, shall not deny treatment facilities / admission to CGHS beneficiaries and shall charge as per CGHS norms, for all other treatments. Action shall be taken in case of violation of the guidelines, an official press release added.

