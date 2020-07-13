All eyes on Congress meeting in Jaipur

Jaipur, July 13, 2020

Amid the political turmoil in Rajasthan, senior leaders of the Congress are keeping an eye on the legislature party meeting to be held in Jaipur on Monday.

The senior Congress leaders are calling MLAs personally to have full attendance during the meet. The party has dispatched two leaders from Delhi, Ajay Maken and Randeep Singh Surjewala, to report back the exact situation to the party high command.

Sources close to the Ashok Gehlot camp said that the numbers are with the Chief Minister. However, Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, in a late night statement, claimed that the government in Rajasthan was in a minority after 30 MLAs promised allegiance to him.

The Congress leaders are anxious about the outcome and many hoped an amicable solution will be worked out to pacify Pilot. The Deputy Chief Minister is in Delhi after police served him a notice to investigate a complaint filed by the Congress under sedition charges.

IANS