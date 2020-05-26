AirAsia flight makes emergency landing at Hyderabad airport

Hyderabad, May 26, 2020

An AirAsia India Jaipur-Hyderabad flight with 76 people on board made an emergency landing at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) here on Tuesday allegedly due to fuel leak.

The A320 aircraft, carrying 70 passengers and six crew members, encountered the snag as it was approaching the airport for landing.

After the pilot informed the Air Traffic Control of the snag, emergency services were kept on standby during the landing as per protocol.

The aircraft landed safely around 1.25 p.m., some 15 minutes before the scheduled arrival time at the RGIA.

An airline spokesperson said the VT-IXC operating as i51543 from Jaipur to Hyderabad encountered a technical issue and carried out a precautionary engine shut down.

"Handling the situation calmly in a professional manner, the crew landed at Shamshabad, as scheduled. We are carrying out detailed inspection of the aircraft, having informed DGCA.. we are assisting in the investigation to establish the cause," the spokesperson said.

"AirAsia India would like to reiterate that safety first is a core value and the safety of our guests and crew is the single most important criteria in every aspect of our operations and our pilots and crew are experienced and well trained to manage these situations," the spokesperson added.

The incident occurred a day after the Indian skies were opened up for domestic flight services after two months due to coronavirus-induced lockdown.

The low-cost carrier had also resumed its operations and announced that it will fly to 21 destinations in the country.

IANS