Air India opens bookings for select domestic flights from May 4 onwards

New Delhi, April 18, 2020

National carrier Air India has started accepting bookings for select domestic flights for travel from May 4 onwards, when the nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) is due to end.

The airline said it has also opened bookings for international flights for travel from June 1 onwards.

"Bookings for select domestic flights for travel from 04th May 2020 and for international flights for travel 01st June 2020 onwards are open," the airline said on its website.

"The situation is being constantly reviewed and we shall keep you updated," it added.

All domestic and international flights are currently banned in India after the government imposed a 21-day lockdown from March 25 onwards and later extended it by 19 days till April 3.

Air India had stopped accepting bookings for domestic flights upto May 3 and for international flights till May 31.

