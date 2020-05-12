Air India HQ shut as employee tests corona positive

New Delhi, May 12, 2020

National carrier Air India on Tuesday shut its headquarters here, Airlines House, after an employee tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

Accordingly, the building will be shut for two days for sanitisation work.

Under the safety protocols, work places of those employees who have tested positive are required to be shut and sanitised to prevent the spread of the virus. The test report of the employee had come out last night.

"One of the employees attending office at Airlines House has tested positive for COVID-19," the airline said in a statement. "As Air India accords top priority to safety and well-being of its employees, the building will be closed for two days for sanitisation, adhering to protocol. All support is being extended to the employee concerned".

In an unrelated development, five pilots of the airline, who had earlier tested positive for coronavirus, have now tested negative for the infection.

The new results were obtained after a re-test was conducted on the positive cases under Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) of the airline. The pilots had tested coronavirus positive when 77 pilots of the airline were tested on a priority basis on Saturday.

All the five pilots did not have any symptoms and would be home-quarantined in Mumbai, people in the know said. These pilots operated Boeing 787 Dreamliners aircraft, and were tested to be deployed for duty under the Vande Bharat Mission to ferry back Indians stranded abroad.

The national carrier has also been engaged in transport of essential medical supplies amid the pandemic. Starting May 7, Air India has been engaged in one of the largest evacuation operations in the world, whereby 64 flights would bring back over 14,000 people stranded in 12 countries in 7 days.

Many Indians have already arrived in several cities under the mission.

IANS