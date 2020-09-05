Air Chief sensitizes officers at HACC on emerging contours of national security

New Delhi, September 5, 2020

Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria, Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), visited the College of Air Warfare (CAW) in Secunderabad on Thursday.

CAW with its origins dating back to 1959, is an Indian Air Force (IAF) institution of higher learning, which conducts courses on Air Warfare for the tri-service officers in an integrated manner.

During his visit, the Air Chief addressed officers from all the three Services undergoing the 44th Higher Air Command Course (HACC). He sensitized them about the emerging contours of National Security and emphasized the unique attributes of airpower that would allow its employment in likely scenarios.

He also apprised the officers about the progress being made in deliberations that are ongoing for creating integrated structures towards enhancing synergy in future warfighting, the Defence Ministry said in a press release.

