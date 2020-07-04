Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria inaugurates SASOs Conference

New Delhi, July 4, 2020

Indian Air Force Senior Air Staff Officers’ (SASOs) Conference was inaugurated by Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria here on Thursday through video conferencing, in view of the prevailing security environment and COVID-19 pandemic.

The CAS appreciated the operational readiness of IAF Commands and subordinate formations. He commended the effort put in towards integrated training of air warriors of all streams to meet the present and future operational requirements.

He emphasised the need for further enhancing operational capabilities as well as improving serviceability of mission-critical systems. He highlighted the need for sustenance of existing fleets and optimum operational exploitation of new inductions in order to make the IAF a formidable combat force.

The two-day SASOs’ Conference is held biannually to discuss matters related to operational capability enhancements, focused training to tackle contemporary challenges with available assets and automation efforts in the IAF.

NNN