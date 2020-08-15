AIADMK warns party officials against airing their personal views

Chennai, August 15, 2020

In an attempt to put to rest the speculation about the party's Chief Ministerial candidate for the 2021 Assembly polls, the ruling AIADMK on Saturday warned of action against party officials airing personal views to the media without the party leadership's approval.

In a joint statement, party coordinator and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam and joint coordinator and Chief Minister K. Palaniswami said that nothing is going to be gained by the party by airing such personal views in public.

The two leaders said that the personal views of some party officials without any basis had resulted in unnecessary speculation.

They said that, while participating in media debates, the spokespersons should instead highlight the government's achievements and its schemes.

The statement said the AIADMK will take policy decisions like electoral alliances democratically after discussions with party leaders and also after ascertaining the views of its cadres.

The recent utterances of some party leaders on the AIADMK Chief Ministerial candidate in the 2021 Assembly elections resulted in media speculation.

Earlier on Saturday, posters proclaiming Panneerselvam as the Chief Ministerial candidate for the 2021 Assembly polls appeared in some part of Theni district from where he hails.

Panneerselvam's son P. Raveendranath Kumar has been elected to the Lok Sabha from the Theni constituency.

After the Independence Day function, a group of ministers and senior party leaders met Panneerselvam at his residence before meeting Palaniswami. The joint statement was issued after the discussions.

The controversy over the Chief Ministerial candidate cropped up after Minister for Cooperation Sellur K Raju some days back said the party MLAs will elect the Chief Minister.

Later, K. T. Rajenthra Bhalaji, Minister for Milk and Dairy Development, said that Palaniswami will be the Chief Ministerial candidate for the next year's elections.

On the other hand, AIADMK Deputy Coordinator K. P. Munusamy said that one had spelt out the procedure while the other may have voiced his personal wish.

He said the party leadership will take the decision on the Chief Ministerial candidate.

In an attempt to put an end to the controversy, Panneerselvam in a tweet urged the partymen to be united as the AIADMK's goal is to emerge victorious in the 2021 elections.

IANS