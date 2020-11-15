Ahmed Patel in ICU after Covid infection but 'stable'

New Delhi, November 15, 2020

Congress veteran and party Treasurer Ahmed Patel, who was hospitalised after testing positive for Covid last month, has been admitted to the ICU in a Gurugram hospital but his condition is "stable", his family said on Sunday.

Son Faisal Patel, in a tweet, said that he had tested positive for Covid-19 a few weeks ago and "has now been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Medanta Hospital, Gurgaon for further treatment".

"...His condition is stable and he continues to be under medical observation. We will provide you updates from this handle. We request you to pray for his speedy recovery."

Congress leaders wished Patel a speedy recovery.

Shashi Tharoor tweeted: "An extraordinary figure in Indian politics, @ahmedpatel, battles for his health. I have long been an admirer of his exceptional qualities & wish him a speedy & complete recovery. He has pulled off many great victories; praying that this will be one more! @mfaisalpatel".

Anand Sharma said: "Deeply concerned and praying for the good health of my friend and comrade Ahmed Patel. Please join us in praying for his early recovery".

IANS