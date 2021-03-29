Agitating farmers celebrate Holi at Ghazipur, seek repeal of three laws

New Delhi, March 29, 2021

Farmers, who have been protesting against the three Central farm laws on Delhi's borders for four months now, celebrated the festival of Holi at Ghazipur and other protest sites today.

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) national spokesperson, Rakesh Tikait, celebrated Holi with his supporters at the Ghazipur border. He said that till the time the Union farm laws are not repealed, the farmers would not return to their homes.

Earlier, on the occasion of "Holika Dahan" on Sunday, the farmers burnt the copies of the farm laws.

Tikait also conveyed his Holi greetings to all and said, "Until the government agrees to repeal the farm laws, the farmers will not return to their homes. The farmers will remain in the scorching heat. As much as the Central government causes inconvenience to the farmers, the more they will protest against the government."

Appealing to the people, Tikait said, "Celebrate Holi in a peaceful manner. Colours play a significant part in our lives."

Other farmers present at the border also celebrated Holi with great fervour by applying colours to each other. The farmers had already decided that this year's Holi would be celebrated with simplicity as nearly 300 farmers had died during the farmers' protests since November 26 last year, they said.

IANS