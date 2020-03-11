After hosting Maharashtra MLAs, Jaipur all set to host Cong MLAs

Bhopal, March 11, 2020

After playing host to Maharashtra MLAs a few months back during a political crisis which was reported in the western Indian state, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is reportedly all set to host at least 94 MLAs from Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath's camp who will be coming to Jaipur on Wednesday, a senior Congress worker told IANS.

The Kamal Nath-led government in Madhya Pradesh faces deep crisis after the former PCC chief Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from the party on Tuesday.

At least 22 MLAs from his camp have also resigned and are camping in Bengaluru.

A senior Congress worker said that overall 94 Congress MLAs from Madhya Pradesh shall be arriving in Jaipur while 22 from Scindia camp shall be in Bengaluru.

When asked if Kamal Nath will be able to prove his majority in the floor test, this Scindia supporter said, "It will be difficult for Kamal Nath to come out strong in the floor test as changing the minds of these 22 MLAs is difficult," he said.

Meanwhile, an MLA from Kamal Nath camp told IANS, "We are still in Bhopal and are clueless if we are going to Rajasthan or Chhattisgarh."

When asked if Kamal Nath shall be able to prove his majority, he said, "There are reports coming in that around 12 MLAs from Scindia camp have reportedly refused to join the BJP. They wanted to be with Scindia but are unwilling to go to the BJP, he said.

Meanwhile, speculation is rife in Jaipur that these MLAs shall be camped in the same resort where the Maharashtra MLAs had stayed.

This resort comes equipped with all amenities and facilities and is situated on Delhi road.

Meanwhile, a PCC worker in Madhya Pradesh confirmed that the state Congress is in a serious crisis. He said 106 BJP MLAs have been sent to Gurugram and one more MLA will be joining these MLAs by evening, taking the tally to 107.

So, 107 of these BJP MLAs and 22 of Scindia camp shall make a bigger number than 94 whose support Kamal Nath government has as of now, he added.

When asked on Kamal Nath's statement which said that he will win the floor test, he said, "It is a politically inclined statement being made to retain the confidence of his MLAs. Things are different for him at this point of time," he added.

IANS