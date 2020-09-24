After COVID-19, Sisodia diagnosed with dengue; condition stable

New Delhi, September 24, 2020

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, already receiving treatment for COVID-19, was on Thursday diagnosed with dengue.

However, his health condition is stable, a top official from the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital, where Sisodia is admitted, said.

Sisodia was admitted to the government-run LNJP hospital on Wednesday after he complained of persistent fever and falling levels of oxygen, the official added.

"His oxygen saturation level and platelets count in the blood are a little low, but overall health is stable," the official told IANS.

The 48-year-old leader from Aam Aadmi Party had tested positive for COVID-19 on September 14 and was in home isolation since he exhibited no symptoms of the viral disease.

"Had got my COVID-19 test done after I had a mild fever. The report has come positive. I have gone into self-isolation. As of now, I have no fever or any other issue. I am fine. By your blessings, I will recover fully and return to work soon," Sisodia had said on Twitter.

After Delhi's health minister Satyendra Jain, Sisodia is the second minister in the Delhi cabinet to test positive for COVID-19. Jain had tested positive for the disease in June and later recovered.

IANS