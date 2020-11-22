After Bharti Singh, NCB also arrests her husband Harsh Limbachiya in drugs case

Mumbai, November 22, 2020

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested television comedian Harsh Limbachiya early on Sunday, for alleged possession and consumption of a banned drug, marijuana, a top official said.

The arrest came a day after his wife and comedienne Bharti Singh was arrested in the same case late on Saturday, stunning the entertainment world.

The NCB's actions followed a raid and seizure of around 86.50 gms of marijuana -- described as "commercial quantity" -- from their home and office, and the duo reportedly admitted to consuming drugs.

The NCB zeroed in on the couple after a couple of drug peddlers, arrested in an ongoing action late on Friday, revealed the names of Bharti and Harsh, NCB Zonal head Sameer Wankhede said.

Both Bharti and Harsh will be produced before a Special NDPS Court later Sunday afternoon.

IANS