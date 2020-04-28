After 3-day drive, Justice Datta takes oath as Bombay HC

Mumbai, April 28, 2020

After a grueling three-day, 2000-km road journey from Kolkata to Mumbai, Justice Dipankar Datta was sworn in as the new Chief Justice of Bombay High Court here on Tuesday evening, officials said.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari administered the oath of office to the new CJ at a function in Raj Bhavan attended by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Other prominent dignitaries present included Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis, Speaker of Legislative Assembly Nana Patole, Tourism Minister Aditya Thackeray, HC judges and other personalities.

Following his appointment by President Ram Nath Kovind on April 23, Chief Justice Datta embarked on the long journey from Kolkata to Mumbai as all flights were grounded in view of the lockdown.

IANS