AFK, Pune achieves indigenous production of 40 mm UBGL ammunition

New Delhi, August 15, 2020

The Ammunition Factory, Khadki (AFK)in Pune sent the first consignment of indigenously produced 40 mm UBGL (Under Barrel Grenade Launcher) ammunition to the Border Security Force (BSF) earlier this week.

The ammunition is fired from a launcher fitted under the barrel of 5.56 mm Rifle (INSAS).

Among the advantages of the 40 mm UBGL ammunition in comparison to traditional hand grenade is that it is lightweight with a range of 400 metres in place of 30 meters for the hand grenade, an official press release said.

It can be fired from the same equipment and is safe enough to be carried by the soldier. The ammunition is available in four varieties -- 40 mm UBGL (Practice), 40 mm UBGL (HEAP), 40 mm UBGL (HEDP) and 40 mm UBGL (RP).

The ammunition is designed and manufactured by Ammunition factory, Khadki with the components sourced from Indian industries.

This ammunition was so far being imported by Army and Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) Units. Thus, there was a perceived need to indigenize its design and manufacture, the release said.

M K Mohapatra, Sr General Manager, Ammunition Factory, had handed over the Inspection Note of the 40 mm UBGL (Practice) manufactured at AFK to BSF DIG Ashok Kumar Jha on August 4.

Hari Mohan, DGOF & Chairman, Ordnance Factory Board and M K Mohapatra, Sr GM Ammunition Factory, Khadki flagged off the first consignment to the BSF in the presence of senior officers of OFB, AFK and Members of JCM, Works Committee and Unions & Associations on August 11.

