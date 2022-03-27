Achieving $400 billion export target shows the capability and potential of India, says Modi

New Delhi, March 27, 2022

Buoyed by the news of India achieving its export target of $400 billion (Rs 30 lakh crore), Prime Minister Narendra Modi said this was made possible by the hard work of the people in reaching new markets in every nook and corner of the world.

Delivering his monthly radio address "Mann Ki Baat" over All India Radio (AIR), Modi said, “At the first instance, it might come across as a matter related to the economy. But more than the economy, it is related to the capability and potential of India. At one time, the figure of exports from India used to be 100 billion, at times 150 billion, sometimes 200 billion…today, India has reached 400 billion dollars.

“In a way, this means that the demand for items made in India is increasing all over the world. The supply chain of India is also getting stronger by the day… and it also has a very big message. The nation takes great strides when resolves are bigger than dreams. When there is a sincere effort day and night for the resolves, those resolutions also attain fruition… and you see, the same happens in a person's life as well. When one's resolve, one’s efforts, become bigger than one’s dreams, success comes to the person on its own,” he added.

The Prime Minister said several new products from all corners of the country were reaching foreign shores. Leather products from Hailakandi in Assam or handloom products from Osmanabad, fruits and vegetables from Bijapur or black rice from Chandauli, the exports are increasing.

“Now, you will also find the world-famous apricot of Ladakh in Dubai and you will find bananas shipped from Tamil Nadu in Saudi Arabia. Most importantly, an array of new products are being sent to newer destinations. For example, the first consignment of millets grown in Himachal and Uttarakhand was exported to Denmark. Bainganapalli and Subarnarekha mangoes from the Krishna and Chittoor districts of Andhra Pradesh were exported to South Korea. Fresh jackfruits from Tripura were exported to London by air and for the first time, King Chilli from Nagaland was dispatched to London. Similarly, the first consignment of Bhalia wheat was exported from Gujarat to Kenya and Sri Lanka,” he added.

“This list is very long and the power of Make In India is equivalent in might to the extent of the list. Equally great is the potential of India… and the basis of its strength are our farmers, artisans, our weavers, engineers, our small entrepreneurs, MSME sector; people from many different professions. It is only due to their hard work, that the goal of exporting to the tune of $ 400 billion has been achieved and I am happy that this power of the people of India is now reaching new markets in every nook and corner of the world.

“When each and every Indian is vocal for local, it does not take long for the local to become global. Let's make the local ‘global’ and augment the prestige of our products further,” he added.

The Prime Minister said that, at the domestic level, small entrepreneurs were playing a major partnership role in government procurement through GeM, the Government e-Marketplace.

"A much more transparent system has been developed through technology. During the last year through the GeM portal, the government has purchased items worth more than Rs one lakh crore. Close to 1.25 lakh small entrepreneurs, small shopkeepers from every corner of the country have sold their goods directly to the government.

“There was a time when only big companies could sell goods to the government... Now even the smallest of shopkeepers can sell one’s goods to the government on the GeM Portal – this is the New India. She not only dreams big but also shows the courage to reach that goal no one has reached before. Based on this very courage, all of us Indians together will fulfil the dream of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat, a self-reliant India,” he added.

Referring to the World Health Day celebrated on April 7, he referred to the 126-year-old Baba Sivanand Ji who was among the recipients of the Padma Awards ceremony. Maintaining good health and fitness, he came personally to receive the award. The Baba has a passion for yoga and leads a very healthy lifestyle.

“Today, the collective Indian thought on health, whether it is Yoga or Ayurveda, is increasingly trending all over the world. Just last week you must have noticed a Yoga programme organized in Qatar. Citizens of 114 countries participated in this event to create a new world record.

“Similarly, the market of the Ayush industry is also increasing continuously. Six years ago, the market for medicines related to Ayurveda was around Rs 22,000 crores. Today, the Ayush manufacturing industry is touching around Rs 1.40 lakh crore.

“In the start-up world too, AYUSH is becoming a subject of attraction. There is a start-up Kapiva with its meaning hidden in its name. Here, Ka means Kapha, Pi means Pitta and Va means Vaata. This Start-Up is based on healthy eating habits in accordance with our traditions, “ he said.

"Nirog-Street is another start-up that is a unique concept in the Ayurveda Healthcare Ecosystem. Its technology-driven platform connects Ayurveda Doctors from across the world directly to the people. More than 50,000 practitioners are associated with it. Similarly, Atreya Innovations, a healthcare technology start-up, is working in the field of Holistic Wellness.

"Ixoreal has not only spread awareness about the use of Ashwagandha but has also invested a huge amount in the top-quality production process. Cureveda has created dietary supplements for holistic life through the confluence of modern herbal research and traditional knowledge," he said.

The Prime Minister asked the Ayush start-ups to consider using several of the languages recognised by the United Nations. There are many such countries in the world where English is neither spoken nor understood much. Promote your information keeping such countries in mind as well, he said.

Turning to the cleanliness campaign, Modi lauded the efforts of Swachhagrahis like Chandrakishore Patil of Nashik. He stands by the Godavari river to prevent people from dumping garbage. Similarly, Rahul Maharana of Puri goes to the pilgrimage sites early in the morning every Sunday and clears the plastic garbage.

Sreeman Narayanan, 70, at Muppathadam in Ernakulam, Kerala, is engaged in personally distributing earthen pots in a campaign to provide drinking water to birds and animals during the hot summer months. The number of pots given away is reaching around one lakh. He will donate the hundred-thousandth pot to the Sabarmati Ashram established by Gandhiji. “Today, when the summer season has knocked at our doors, this work of Narayanan will definitely inspire all of us and we will also make arrangements for water for our animal and bird friends this summer,” he added.

The Prime Minister also stressed the need for water conservation and recycling. He referred to a campaign by Arun Krishnamurthy in Chennai who took up the responsibility of cleaning more than 150 ponds and lakes and completed it. Rohan Kale, an HR professional, is running a campaign to preserve hundreds of step wells in Maharashtra. Bansilal-Pet Kuan in Secunderabad is one such stepwell. Due to years of neglect, this stepwell got filled with mud and garbage. But now the campaign to revive this stepwell has started with public participation. In Gujarat, the stepwells revived under the Jal Mandir Scheme helped in raising the water level.

“You can also run similar campaigns at the local level. Be it the construction of check dams or rainwater harvesting, individual efforts are important and collective efforts are necessary too. For instance, at least 75 Amrit Sarovars can be made in every district of our country in the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. Some old lakes can be rejuvenated; some new ones can be dug,” he added.

