Abducted UP boy found abandoned in bus

Lucknow, August 10, 2020

A five-year-old boy, who was kidnapped from Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad district, was found abandoned in a bus in Ghaziabad.

Uttar Pradesh State Roadways Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) driver Vikal and conductor Deepak found the abandoned boy crying in the bus, which was on its way to Moradabad via Ghaziabad from the Greater Noida depot.

The boy, when questioned by the driver and conductor, could not tell them his address but gave them a phone number of his family member.

Vikal and Deepak called the boy's family who then informed the two that the boy had been kidnapped from Moradabad.

The kidnappers had reportedly demanded a ransom of Rs 30 lakh, but seemed to have changed their plan and abandoned the child in the bus.

After speaking to the boy's relative, Vikal and Deepak informed Moradabad police about the incident.

Moradabad SP (rural area) Vidya Sagar Mishra asked them to bring the boy to the police station and hand him over to the police.

State Transport Minister Ashok Kataria has praised Vikal and Deepak and has decided to felicitate the two.

Transport Corporation Managing director, Raj Shekhar also appreciated the efforts of the bus driver and conductor in rescuing the child.

IANS