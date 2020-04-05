AarogyaSetu, a mobile app to fight COVID-19

New Delhi, April 5, 2020

A mobile app developed in public-private partnership intends to bring the people of India together in the fight against COVID-19.

The App, called ‘AarogyaSetu’, launched last Thursday, will enable people to assess themselves the risk for their catching the coronavirus infection. It will calculate this based on their interaction with others, using Bluetooth technology, algorithms and artificial intelligence.

Once installed in a smartphone, the app detects other devices with AarogyaSetu installed that come in the proximity of that phone. The app can then calculate the risk of infection based on sophisticated parameters if any of these contacts is tested positive.

The app will help the Government take necessary timely steps for assessing the risk of spread of COVID-19 infection and ensuring isolation where required.

An official press release said the app’s design ensures privacy. The personal data collected by the app is encrypted and stays secure on the phone until it is needed for facilitating medical intervention.

Available in 11 languages, the App is ready for pan-India use from day-1 and has highly scalable architecture.

"This app is a unique example of the nation’s young talent coming together and pooling resources and efforts to respond to a global crisis. It is at once a bridge between public and private sectors, digital technology and health services delivery and the potential of young India with a disease-free and healthy future of the nation," the release added.

