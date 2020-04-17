9,000 stranded students in Kota sent back to UP after screening

Jaipur, April 17, 2020

Around 250 buses from Uttar Pradesh on Friday reached Kota in Rajasthan to pick up stranded students and drop them to their native districts, officials said.

The Rajasthan government has also kept about 100 buses ready which shall ply to drop them to their places if required, they said.

Hariom Gurjar, PRO, Kota said, "Around 9,000 students from UP who were preparing for different competitive examinations in Kota are being sent home in the wake of lockdown imposed in the nation. Six pick-up points have been created in the state near their coaching centres where administration is helping these students to reach. Each bus will accommodate 30 students."

Food packets, water bottles, masks and sanitisers have been given to these students. They are being accommodated district-wise in the buses. For example, all Agra-based students are accommodated in one bus, Muzzafarnagar students are in one bus and same goes for other districts, he told IANS.

These students are being screened by doctors here and then shall be allowed to board the buses. Meanwhile, the UP government has offered to send more buses, if required, Gurjar said.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said that the same process can also be adopted for students of other states if their state governments permit their entry into the state.

In a tweet, he said, "As the UP govt called back students of UP living in #Kota #Rajasthan, it can also be done for students from other states. Students in Kota can be sent to their home states on the consent of the concerned state govts so that these young boys & girls do not panic or feel depressed."

Earlier in the morning, a meeting was called by Gehlot with district officials to chalk out an elaborate plan about where the students need to board the bus and the things that needed to be sent with them.

The stranded students in Kota who were preparing for different entrance examinations were running a Twitter campaign #sendusbackhome for the last two days.

Earlier, the state government had approved a proposal to send them back home. However, the Bihar government had refused their entry in their native state due to which the proposal was withdrawn.

