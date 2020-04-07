9 new cases in Kerala, total coronavirus count 266

Thiruvananthapuram, April 7, 2020

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said there were nine new coronavirus positive cases in the state, taking the total number under treatment to 266.

In all, the count of the affected and cured cases stands at 336.

Two deaths had been reported previously, but those patients had other serious underlying ailments.

"Today's positive cases include two who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi, taking the total who attended the meet to 14, who turned positive. There are 1,45,934 people under observation at homes and 752 at various hospitals in the state," said Vijayan.

In a related development, the police registered 2,408 cases and recorded arrest of 2,399 people. As many as 1,683 vehicles were seized for violating the curfew norms.

IANS