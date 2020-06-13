85 new COVID-19 cases in Kerala, tally at 1,342

Thiruvananthapuram, June 13, 2020

Saturday was another day of a high number of new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases as 85 people tested positive, taking the tally to 1,342, Kerala Health Minister K. K. Shailaja said here today.

"Of the 85, 53 came from abroad, 18 from other states, 10 were local infectees and four health professionals. As on Saturday, 1,045 people have been cured," said Shailaja.

There are 2,35,418 people under observation at homes and care centres and 1,989 in hospitals. During the day, two hot spots were added, 13 were excluded, taking the total to 117.

Till now lockdown was observed on all Sundays in the state. But with the Centre allowing opening of places of worship and few examinations scheduled for Sunday, permission has been granted to those who wished to travel for them.

But with all denominations of Kerala churches deciding to wait, it remains to be seen, if any church would open.

IANS