83 passengers from Italy quarantined on arrival in Delhi

New Delhi, March 2020

As many as 83 passengers who arrived here today from Italy were quarantined at the Army Facility at Manesar.

The Group of Ministers (GoM) constituted to review, monitor and evaluate the preparedness and measures for the management of Novel Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) was informed of the latest development at its meeting here.

The meeting under the chairpersonship of Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare, was attended by members Hardeep S. Puri, Minister of Civil Aviation, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs, Nityananda Rai, Minister of State for Home, Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of State, Ministry of Shipping, and Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Minister of State, Health & Family Welfare.

A presentation of the status of the COVID-19 was made to the GoM. The action taken for prevention and management of COVID-19 in India was presented, which included information about the various travel advisories in view of the evolving global situation regarding COVID-19, including the additional two issued on March 10.

As a measure of prevention, it was reiterated that as per the Travel Advisory, passengers with travel history to China, Hong Kong, Republic of Korea, Japan, Italy, Thailand, Singapore, Iran, Malaysia, France, Spain and Germany should undergo self-imposed quarantine for a period of 14 days from the date of their arrival, and their employers should facilitate work-from-home for such employees during this period.

The meeting was attended by Secretaries and other senior officials of the relevant Ministries/Departments.

Health Secretary Preeti Sudan apprised the GoM that the States/UTs are advised to do rigorous awareness campaigns and make people aware of the precautions, symptoms and helpline numbers. The identification of additional quarantine facilities, development of isolation wards, training of health workers & doctors are also being undertaken by the States/UTs.

Regular handholding, monitoring, advisories, guidelines etc. are being done with the States/UTs. She reiterated that universal screening is being done for travellers from 12 countries for all the flights from China, Singapore, Thailand, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Malaysia, Nepal, Indonesia, Iran and Italy at the earmarked aero-bridges.

The GoM undertook elaborate discussions on the various other precautionary measures which may be considered in the interest of the citizens of India. The meeting expressed satisfaction with the action taken, preparedness and efforts put together by various Ministries/Departments and States/UTs to combat Novel Coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The Cabinet Secretary also held a meeting with Secretaries of the concerned Ministries, representatives from Army and the ITBP. It was decided that all States/UTs should be advised by the Health Ministry to invoke provisions of Section 2 of Epidemic Disease Act, 1897 so that all advisories being issued from time to time by the Ministry /State/UTs is enforceable.

NNN