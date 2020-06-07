820 centrally protected monuments under ASI which have places of worship will open from Monday

New Delhi, June 7, 2020

Union Minister for Culture & Tourism Prahlad Singh Patel today said the Ministry of Culture had approved the opening of 820 centrally protected monuments under the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) which have places of worship from tomorrow.

He also said that all the protocols issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Health would be followed in these monuments.

In its order, the Ministry said that the ASI shall ensure that preventive measures as stipulated in the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) issued by Ministry of Health & Family Welfare on June 4 to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the religious places/places of worship are effectively put in place and scrupulously followed while opening and managing these monuments.

ASI shall also further ensure that it follows all other directions issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Health & Family Welfare in this regard, it said.

The Ministry of Culture also requested ASI to share the list of these 820 monuments proposed to be opened on Monday with the respective States and the Districts concerned and that any state and/or district specific orders with regard to containment and prevention of spread of COVID- 19 must also be comprehensively implemented.

