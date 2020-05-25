805 new COVID-19 cases take TN's tally to 17,082

Chennai, May 25, 2020

Tamil Nadu continued to register a rise in the number of coronavirus (COVID-19) patients, with 805 people testing positive over the past 24 hours. Of the new cases, 93 are from other states, according to the State Health Department, here on Monday.

The number of coronavirus cases in the state has risen to 17,082. The deaths of seven patients have taken the toll to 118.

However, 407 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the tally of cured people to 8,731. The number of active cases stands at 8,230.

On Monday, 11,835 samples were tested taking the total to 4.21 lakh. Testing of 606 samples is under process.

The state capital with its high density of population continued to see the largest number of infections at 548, taking the tally to 11,131.

The number of infected children in the age group 0-12 went up to 1,044.

IANS