8 new COVID-19 cases raise number of patients under treatment in Kerala to 256

Thiruvananthapuram, April 5, 2020

Eight new cases on Sunday have taken the total number coronavirus positive people under treatment in Kerala to 256.

According to Kerala Health Minister K. K. Shailaja, 314 people have been cured. On two deaths reported previously, the Minister said they had other serious underlying ailments as well.

"Today's positive cases include four people who attended Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi. So far, 10 Jamaat attendees from Kerala have tested positive," she said.

The Minister added that 1,57,841 people are under observation at homes, and 776 in various hospitals.

IANS