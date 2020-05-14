8 migrants die in bus-truck collision in Guna, MP

Guna (Madhya Pradesh), May 14, 2020

At least eight migrant workers died and more than 56 were injured when the truck in which they were travelling collided with a bus coming from the opposite direction in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district last night.

The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

According to police, the migrant labourers were travelling from Maharashtra to Uttar Pradesh amid the lockdown in the country. The mishap occurred at Guna bypass near UP Dhaba.

Guna collector S. Vishwanath confirmed that eight migrants were killed in the accident.

Sources said truck was overloaded with migrants and those killed and injured in the accident were all travelling in the truck.

IANS