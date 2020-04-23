79 patients discharged in Gujarat; total 2,624 cases, 112 deaths

Gandhinagar, April 23, 2020

Gujarat saw nine more deaths due to COVID-19, taking the toll to 112, and 217 new cases, raising the total so far to 2,624.

The state has the second highest number of positive cases as well as deaths in the country after Maharashtra.

The day's silver lining was in the recovery of positive patients, as 79 patients were discharged from various hospitals across the state. Of them, 45 persons where discharged from Ibrahim Bava ITI, which has been converted into a COVID-19 care centre in Vadodara and 27 patients from hospitals in Ahmedabad. Also 5 patients got discharged from Anand and one each from Chhota Udepur and Kheda. A total of 258 patients have been discharged from hospitals till date in Gujarat.

Crossing the 1,600 mark, Ahmedabad continued to lead the state with maximum positive cases found on Thursday with 151 fresh positive cases and continued to contribute almost 60-65 per cent of the state's total.

Out of the 217 positive cases found on Thursday from 13 districts of the state, Ahmedabad continued to lead the state with 151 fresh positive cases. Ahmedabad was followed by Surat with 41, Vadodara 7, Bharuch 5, Anand 3 and 2 positive case each in Botad and Kheda and one each in Aravalli, Bhavnagar Gandhinagar, Dang, Valsad and Panchmahals. There are 4 districts in the state where corona has not shown is appearance till now - Amreli, Surendranagar, Devbhoomi Dwarka and Junagadh.

The health authorities have carried out a total of 42,384 tests so far out of which 2,624 have been found positive and 39,760 negative.

There are a total 2,254 active cases, out of which the condition of 2,226 is stable, whereas 28 critical patients are still on ventilator.

Out of the total 112 deaths till date, 69 people have died from the virus infection in Ahmedabad alone, followed by 13 in Surat, 11 in Vadodara and 5 in Bhavnagar.

The total number of people quarantined in the state is 34,409, including 29,667 at home, 4,436 in government facilities and 306 in private facilities.

IANS